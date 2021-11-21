Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,709,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

