Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

