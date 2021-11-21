Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 3,956,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

