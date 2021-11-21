HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $970.00 at Argus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $930.00 to $970.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.44.

Shares of HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $757.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.93. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

