Huobi Token Price Reaches $10.11 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $83.75 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.11 or 0.00017168 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00223491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

