HYA Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BETZ opened at $27.19 on Friday. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

