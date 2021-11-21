HYA Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after buying an additional 89,363 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

