HYA Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.3% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.