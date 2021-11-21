HYA Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,753 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $50.40 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

