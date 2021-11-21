HYA Advisors Inc Sells 8,602 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 61,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $77.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85.

