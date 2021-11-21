HYA Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,570,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 87,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV opened at $106.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

