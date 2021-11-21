IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $108.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.71 on Friday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a PE ratio of 147.60 and a beta of 1.45.
Several research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
