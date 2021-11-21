IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $108.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IBEX alerts:

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.71 on Friday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a PE ratio of 147.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.