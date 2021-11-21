ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Downgraded by Danske

Danske downgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $533.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. ICA Gruppen AB has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

