ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Downgraded by Danske

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Danske downgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $533.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. ICA Gruppen AB has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

