Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Ichor worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Ichor stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.20. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

