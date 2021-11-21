Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.03 million and $1,131.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00090549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.88 or 0.07290445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.50 or 0.99959061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.