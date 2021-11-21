Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 3.50 $978.56 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 32.40 -$98.22 million ($0.26) -6.96

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Volatility and Risk

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.74%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

