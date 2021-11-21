Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY remained flat at $$13.49 during trading on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

