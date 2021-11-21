Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY remained flat at $$13.49 during trading on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
