IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,186,000 after acquiring an additional 431,610 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,548,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

