IFG Advisory LLC Has $574,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $77.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

