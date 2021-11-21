IFG Advisory LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.74.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

