IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

