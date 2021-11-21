IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.