IFP Advisors Inc Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,655 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,884,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 209,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

