IFP Advisors Inc Has $499,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,694 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

