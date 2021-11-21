IFP Advisors Inc Has $526,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $344.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.11 and its 200-day moving average is $333.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,538 shares of company stock worth $55,401,983. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.