IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

