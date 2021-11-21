IFP Advisors Inc Sells 558 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $96.91 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

