Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Illumina posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of ILMN opened at $379.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.07. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $297.21 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,036,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

