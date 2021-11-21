Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 934,214 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $892,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $379.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.07. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.21 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,036,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.