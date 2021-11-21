Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 11,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Inca One Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.82.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.