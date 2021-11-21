Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

IRT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,832. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 165.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 141,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 190.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

