Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) PT Raised to C$10.00

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
IDG opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76. Indigo Books & Music has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$107.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.02.
About Indigo Books & Music
