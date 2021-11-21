Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) PT Raised to C$10.00

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IDG opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76. Indigo Books & Music has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$107.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.02.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

