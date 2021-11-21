Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) is Private Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,787,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Information Services Group accounts for approximately 13.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.94% of Information Services Group worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.