Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPHA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

IPHA stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

