Insider Buying: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Director Acquires $82,000.00 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Director Patricia S. Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.90. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

