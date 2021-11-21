Insider Buying: Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Insider Purchases £250,124.60 in Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39).

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,893 ($24.73) on Friday. Kainos Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,934.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,697.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 58.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.90%.

KNOS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

