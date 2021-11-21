Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Buys $22,250.00 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $184.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of -0.44. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGCO shares. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

