Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $303,200.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $25.88 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.98.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in 908 Devices by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MASS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

