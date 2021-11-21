Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells $922,146.93 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.07. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMTB. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.