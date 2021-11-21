Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 7,237 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 7,237 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,303,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AXON opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

