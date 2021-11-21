Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells $2,576,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $988,376.80.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.