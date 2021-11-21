Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00.

Shares of IART opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IART. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

