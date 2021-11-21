Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells $234,855.12 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE KNX opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.