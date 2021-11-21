Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 32,597 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $303.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.05 and its 200-day moving average is $260.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 16,650.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 38.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

