Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 32,597 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of MASI stock opened at $303.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.05 and its 200-day moving average is $260.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.