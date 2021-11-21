Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 12,565 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 71.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,702,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 709,683 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 109.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 798,523 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 236,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $3,513,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

