Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Sells $3,997,000.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $110.03 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

