Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells $40,800.00 in Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CLX opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.85. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

