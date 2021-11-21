Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 747,280 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486,322 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,475,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

