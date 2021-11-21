Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:IAS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,287. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,903,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,841,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,722,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

