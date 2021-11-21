Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.52. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.